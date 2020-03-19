Italy Surpasses China in Deaths as US Cases Top 10,000

L&C’s regular segment, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective, including the Coronavirus pandemic and the latest developments in the Democratic 2020 primary.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

Tomorrow marks the 17th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq. President George W. Bush said at the time that the invasion was meant to “disarm Iraq of weapons of mass destruction, to end Saddam Hussein’s support for terrorism, and to free the Iraqi people.” Instead, the invasion has led to nearly two decades of death, destruction, and economic ruin for the Iraqi people. And all these years later, US troops are still fighting there. Brian and John speak with Dr. Peter Kuznik, a professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University and the co-author with Oliver Stone of the book and the hit Showtime television series “The Untold History of the United States.”

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

