Trump Acts on Coronavirus but "It's Too Little and Too Late"

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism.”

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff. He discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Democratic primary elections are taking place today in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. Polls show likely big wins there for John Biden. Voting was supposed to take place there and in Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, and Louisiana, but governors in those states postponed the elections because of the coronavirus outbreak. New York officials are considering whether to postpone their upcoming primary, and Wyoming is suspending in-person caucuses and asking residents to vote by mail. Other states are taking similar precautions. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” joins the show.

In a surprise announcement yesterday the Justice Department dropped its case against two of the 16 defendants in the so-called Russian troll farm case brought by Robert Mueller. A DOJ spokesman said that the companies were “exploiting the case to gain access to delicate information that Russia could weaponize.” What that means, in English, is that they have a right to discovery to see exactly what evidence the Justice Department has against them. Brian and John speak with Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

L&C’s regular segment, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek join the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

