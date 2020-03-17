Pandemic Stalks But Congress Still Fails to Pass Emergency Legislation

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician and vice chair of an Infectious Disease Society of America committee, and Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor of viral pathogenesis and Canada Research Chair in molecular pathogenesis of emerging viruses.

Public institutions across the country are shutting down and the stock market continued to collapse at its open as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the country and the world. However, Coronavirus tests remain scarce and many workers remain without paid sick leave due to huge exemptions written into the relief bill passed at the end of last week.

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden faced off in their first one on one debate last night. The candidates faced questions about the coronavirus crisis, healthcare, foreign policy and more ahead of another round of crucial primaries scheduled for Tuesday. Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to The Nation, Extra! and Salon.com, whose writings are at ThisCantBeHappening.net, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the coronavirus pandemic, yesterday’s debate in the race for a democratic presidential nominee, and more. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

