Dem Establishment Tells Millions of Young Sanders Voters to F**k Off

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning columnist and editorial cartoonist, whose work is at www.rall.com, and Jodi Dean, a professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a commentator on political issues, whose latest book is called “Comrade.”

Joe Biden won sweeping victories in primaries and caucuses yesterday in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. Bernie Sanders pulled out a win in North Dakota, with Washington state neck and neck. Biden is now ahead of Sanders by some 150 delegates, but the Democratic Party establishment is moving to essentially end the primary and deliver a coronation to Joe Biden.

Reports of coronavirus cases in the United States topped 1,000 yesterday as the economic fallout from the disease continued to take a toll around the world. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo instituted a one-mile wide safe zone around New Rochelle New York after a hotspot coronavirus outbreak there. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said yesterday that the US must become far more aggressive in its efforts to contain the virus. Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist whose research focuses on the poor utilization of infection prevention and control within the United States, joins the show.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has approved the release of 1,500 Taliban prisoners as part of efforts to reach a peace deal with the insurgent group. The Taliban in turn will release 1,000 captured Afghan government troops. Ghani’s presidential decree compels released Taliban prisoners to sign a promise saying that they would not take up the fight again. The US had asked him to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, a number at which he balked. Brian and John speak with Brian Terrell, a long time peace activist and a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

