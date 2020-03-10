"You're Full of Sh*t!" Biden Tells Constituent as Michigan Votes

Today is Super Tuesday 2.0 with primary elections in Michigan, Washington state, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho, and North Dakota. Michigan is a must-win state for Bernie Sanders, which he carried over Hillary Clinton in 2016. And all eyes are on Mississippi as pundits look to the numbers of African American voters who will go to the polls for Joe Biden.

As the coronavirus spreads across the United States and around the world, Italy has literally closed. The entire country has put itself in quarantine. International flights and cruises are being canceled. People are hoarding toilet paper, canned food, and water. And we still don’t have enough test kits available to health professionals. Is the government response enough to keep Americans safe? Should we be doing more? Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician and vice chair of the Infectious Disease Society of America’s Global Health Committee, joins the show.

There was no disguising the tension today at the European Commission during talks between Turkish President Erdogan and the two EU presidents on Turkey’s new policy of pushing Syrian and other refugees across the Greek border by force. The Europeans insisted that the Turks abide by an earlier agreement providing Ankara with funding to handle the refugee crisis inside Turkey. Erdogan skipped the post-meeting press conference and went straight to the airport. Brian and John speak with Ambassador Robert Pearson, a former US Ambassador to Turkey and former Director General of the US Foreign Service and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, focusing on US-Turkish relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a surprise visit to Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak began. Xi announced that the virus had been contained as cases in Wuhan drop dramatically. As the number of coronavirus victims skyrocket around the world, the number has plummeted in China. KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice, joins the show.

Julian Assange’s extradition hearings in London are on hiatus while US authorities regroup and hone their strategy to have the Wikileaks co-founder sent to the United States for trial on espionage charges. In the first round of hearings, the British judge exhibited disturbing bias in favor of US and British authorities. The next round will begin in a little more than a month. But what is the role of the European Court of Human Rights? Steve Poikonen, host of the Slow News Day podcast and cohost of the Free Assange online vigil series, joins Brian and John.

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism,” joins the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com