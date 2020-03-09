Coronavirus Crash? Stock Market & Oil Market Tumble on the Same Day

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dean Baker, the co-director of the Center for Economic Policy and Research.

Chaos reigned on Wall Street today as trading was halted just 12 minutes into the session with the Dow Jones Industrial Averages down over 2,000 points. Meanwhile, an oil pricing war between Russia and Saudi Arabia couldn’t have come at a worse time for producers as prices took their biggest fall since the outbreak of the 1991 Gulf War. The price of West Texas Crude fell below $30 for the first time in 29 years.

The coronavirus is now being reported in 34 states and the District of Columbia. But Seattle seems to have been the location of the genesis of the outbreak in the US with nearly all domestic deaths coming from the area. Indeed the death toll just in Washington State is now 19 with a reported 136 cases. And yesterday, after Governor Jay Inslee complained about a lack of leadership on the outbreak coming from the White House, he was attacked by President Trump. Jane Cutter, the editor of LiberationNews.org, joins the show.

Senators and former presidential contenders Cory Booker and Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden over the weekend, while former presidential contender Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed Bernie Sanders. Tomorrow we see primary elections in Michigan, Washington state, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho, and North Dakota. Michigan is a must-win state for Bernie Sanders, which he carried over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Brian and John speak with Julie Hurwitz, she is a civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James.

A federal jury in New York said today that they are hopelessly deadlocked in their deliberations in the Vault 7 CIA leak trial of Joshua Schulte. Schulte was accused of providing Wikileaks with the CIA’s most secret and sensitive hacking tools. Deliberations will continue.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the economic crash and coronavirus crisis, and the 2020 Democratic primary. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

