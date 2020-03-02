Democratic Establishment Mounts Full Court Press to Stop Sanders’ Surge

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jodi Dean, a professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a commentator on political issues, whose latest book is called “Comrade.”

Super Tuesday is tomorrow, with voters in 14 states and American Samoa going to the polls to cast votes for Democratic candidates for president. California and Texas are the big prizes, with about a third of all delegates necessary for the nomination between them. The Democratic Party elite is desperate to stop Sanders.

A second American has died of the coronavirus, this time a man in his 70s from Kirkland, Washington. The virus apparently is more virulent than previously thought, and its victims likely have been undercounted in the United States because of delays in testing. Meanwhile, the disease is spreading across Europe and the United States. Mike Wong, the Vice President of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace, joins the show.

The United States and the Taliban signed an agreement over the weekend laying out a 14-month timetable for full US troop withdrawal in exchange for the prevention of attacks against the US and allied foreign forces. Both sides pledged to support a lasting peace between the Taliban and the Afghan government. But this morning, Taliban forces attacked a football match in Khost Province and said that they had no intention of ceasing operations against government forces. Brian and John speak with Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, the Scholar-in-Residence and director of the Middle East Institute’s Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies.

Turkey shot down two Syrian fighter jets over the weekend hours after Syria shot down a Turkish drone. The Syrian Army also captured a major highway in Idlib Province that had been controlled by militants. Turkish President Erdogan announced that he would meet with Russian President Putin in Moscow on Thursday to discuss Syria. And in the meantime, Turkish police arrested and harassed a Sputnik News journalist and released him aftera public uproar from journalists' society and Russia's complaint. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including Joe Biden’s victory in South Carolina, why Pete Buttiegeg actually dropped out of the race just two weeks after CNN proclaimed him the front runner, tomorrow’s Super Tuesday vote, the intensifying conflict between Turkey and Syria and Russia, and more. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

