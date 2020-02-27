Is America’s Public Healthcare System Ready to Handle the Coronavirus?

President Trump yesterday tried to downplay the spread of the coronavirus as he appointed Vice President Trump to lead the country’s efforts to contain the outbreak. But as the virus spreads, can the US healthcare system keep up?

With the South Carolina primary coming up this weekend, and Super Tuesday just around the corner on Tuesday, the 2020 race for the Democratic Party nominee is heating up. Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner and is being attacked from all sides, including other candidates, of course, but also the corporate-owned media and the DNC. Darren Gibson, a host of the radio show and podcast Southpaws, a political analysis show focusing on social & economic issues, on Pacifica and also on Global Community Radio Mondays at 9:00 pm, joins the show.

Today is Day 4 of the Julian Assange extradition hearing in London. With Julian still inside a bulletproof box, attorneys argued over whether international or domestic UK law would determine whether the Wikileaks cofounder is extradited to the US. Brian and John speak with Walter Smolarek, a Sputnik News analyst and producer at the courthouse where the hearing is taking place.

Newly declassified accounts of the CIA torture program show that CIA interrogators were essentially using detainees in human experiments. James Mitchell, one of the psychologists who was paid millions to develop "enhanced interrogation techniques," has recently claimed in court that interrogators were supposed to practice techniques on each other. But nonetheless, these accounts provide new details showing otherwise. Brian speaks with co-host John, CIA whistleblower on the torture program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this week his plans to build 3,500 homes for Jewish settlers into the occupied West Bank region. Building in this region, the E1 area, would eliminate any possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state, despite the claims of Trump’s so-called Peace Plan. Tamara Nassar, associate editor of Electronic Intifada, joins Brian and John.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), joins the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

