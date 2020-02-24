FBI to Americans: Two Most Popular US Politicians are Russian Assets

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Henry Williams, executive director of the Gravel Institute and the former co-director of the Mike Gravel for President Committee.

Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses convincingly on Saturday, setting himself apart as the candidate to beat for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders finished with 46.8 percent, followed by Joe Biden at 20.4, Pete Buttigieg at 13.9, and Elizabeth Warren at 9.8. They all now move to South Carolina for that state’s primary on Saturday, which will follow a debate mid-week.

The blame game continued over the weekend, as CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, the New York Times, and other outlets accused Russia of somehow “interfering” in the 2020 election. The accusations came out of a statement that a senior intelligence official apparently made last week in a closed meeting of the House Intelligence Committee, when he said that Intelligence Community analysis indicated that Russia “preferred” Donald Trump. Gareth Porter, a historian, investigative journalist, an analyst specializing in US national security policy, and the author of “Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare,” joins the show.

The extradition hearing of Julian Assange begins today in London and is expected to last into July, with a break of about a month. The United States has asked that Assange be sent to Alexandria, VA to face 18 counts of espionage and computer hacking for the revelations that Wikileaks have made over the years. Brian and John speak with Walter Smolarek, a Sputnik News analyst and producer who is in London for the hearing this week.

South Korea raised its official virus alert to the highest level as health officials there announced 833 new cases of coronavirus. Health authorities in Iran reported 12 new deaths related to the virus, and Italy reported four, prompting Italian authorities to implement nationwide quarantines and to cancel public events. John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the Assange extradition hearing that will be ongoing this week, the Nevada caucus results and where the race is going this week as the South Carolina primary comes up, and more. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com