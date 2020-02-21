Witchhunt! Anti-Russia, Anti-China Hysteria Gathers Steam in Washington

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Aaron Maté, a journalist with The Grayzone and The Nation. Check out his podcast Pushback with Aaron Maté.

A senior US intelligence official told lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week that Russia wants to see President Trump reelected. The comment infuriated the President and sent shock waves through Washington. But what, exactly, is it based on? It appears to have been an off-handed comment by a CIA analyst. And Acting Director of National Intelligence John McGuire apparently did not offer any intelligence to support the statement.

Nevada voters will caucus on Saturday and will decide who they want to be the Democratic nominee for President. The latest polls show Bernie Sanders with a commanding lead in the state. He’s at 31 percent, with Pete Buttigieg at 17 percent, Joe Biden at 16, Elizabeth Warren at 12, Amy Klobuchar at 11, Tom Steyer at 10, and Tulsi Gabbard at 2 percent. The candidates will then focus on the South Carolina primary, which takes place a week later. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” joins the show.

Syrian troops, backed by the Russian air force, have been battling to eliminate the last rebel strongholds in the Idlib region, while Turkish forces are actively fighting the Syrian government. Brian and John speak with Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement.

Salvador Romero, the head of Bolivia’s electoral commission, said yesterday that former president Evo Morales was ineligible to run for a Senate seat in an upcoming May rerun of an election that was overturned in a military coup late last year. Morales found asylum in Mexico and then in Argentina and is leading his party’s campaign from exile. Adrienne Pine, an associate professor of anthropology at American University and a member of the Venezuelan Embassy Protection Collective, joins the show.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the attempt to resuscitate the Russiagate narrative, the 2020 election and Mike Bloomberg’s appalling record, the Bernie Sanders movement, the science of social change and movement building, and more. Sputnik News analysts and producers Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell join the show.

