Bloomberg Racism Surfaces on New Hampshire Primary Day

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jamarl Thomas of Progressive Soapbox, and soon of Political Misfits, which will be on from 12:00-2:00 starting next Tuesday right here on Sputnik Radio.

The New Hampshire Primary is today with voters heading to the polls until 7:00. 33 Democrats are on the ballot, and every poll released today shows Bernie Sanders leading by 7 or 8 percentage points, followed by Pete Buttigieg. Some polls show Amy Klobuchar in third place, while others have Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden tied for third.

Roger Stone is facing prison time for lying to Congress and witness tampering in the Russia investigation. President Trump immediately took to Twitter, calling the prosecution of Stone unfair and saying, “I cannot allow this miscarriage of justice.” And now the Justice Department seems to be backing off. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

Our friend and guest Abby Martin was scheduled to give the keynote address at an upcoming conference at Georgia Southern University. Before the event took place, however, she was told that she had to sign a contractual pledge to not support the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement against Israel. Abby refused and her talk was canceled after other scheduled speakers supported Abby’s position. She is now taking the issue to the courts. Brian and John speak with Abby Martin, host of The Empire Files.

Syrian opposition leaders said today that a counteroffensive against government forces in the country’s northwest could begin at any moment, amid escalating tensions. The warning came yesterday just hours after five Turkish troops were killed in shelling by the Syrian Army. The Turkish Army retaliated by hitting more than 100 Syrian military targets. Meanwhile, a Russian diplomatic delegation arrived in Ankara to try to head off the fighting. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

Today, in federal court in Washington, DC, four people, including Adrienne Pine, David Paul, Margaret Flowers and Kavin Zeese, will go on trial on charges of “interfering with certain federal protective functions.” That’s code for refusing to leave the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington so that it could be handed over to coup plotters and followers of presidential pretender Juan Guaido. They were removed by force in a SWAT-style raid on May 16, 2019. Wyatt Reed, the producer of By Any Means Necessary, which is on Radio Sputnik every weekday from 2pm to 4pm, joins Brian and John.

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism,” joins the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com