10:44 GMT07 February 2020
    Who Rigged the Iowa Caucuses?

    by
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Max Blumenthal, a bestselling author and journalist, whose latest film is “Killing Gaza,” senior editor of The Grayzone, and co-host of the podcast “Moderate Rebels.”

    As the Iowa caucus debacle continues to deepen, more and more people are asking: Who and what is behind Acronym, the company that developed the “Shadow” app at the heart of the vote counting disaster? Brian and John discuss the role of tech billionaire Reed Hoffman, one of the key financial backers of the company.

    It now appears that Bernie Sanders is headed for a victory in Iowa no matter what metric is used. But the corporate media still managed to deliver an undeserved victory to Pete Buttigieg, who’s enjoyed fawning coverage in the press since the caucuses despite his false claim to have won. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” joins the show.

    One day after the impeachment trial ends and President Trump is acquitted, he took a victory lap with a long, bragging, off-script speech. The president was introduced with a rendition of Pomp and Circumstance and walked down a red carpet to the microphone. Brian and John speak with Ted Rall, an award winning journalist and editorial cartoonist, whose work is at www.rall.com.

    Attorney General William Barr yesterday issued new restrictions over the opening of politically sensitive investigations, a move meant to avoid upending the political season, as former FBI Director James Comey did in October 2016, when he helped shaped the outcome of the race. The announcement came after a scathing report from the Justice Department’s Inspector General that showed that FBI agents ignored protocols and falsified information in their bid to investigate Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

    Venezuelan coup leader Juan Guaido was an honored guest at the State of the Union address this week and was granted a meeting with President Trump yesterday. Today, Guaido also sat down with Nancy Pelosi, demonstrating that establishment politicians remain united in their support for regime change in Venezuela. Leonardo Flores, Latin America campaign coordinator for the peace group Code Pink, joins Brian and John.

    Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

    A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Bernie Sanders, Democratic Party, Shadowserver, Pete Buttigieg, Iowa Caucus
    Votre message a été envoyé!
