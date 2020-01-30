Peace Plan That Wasn’t

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada and author of the book “The Battle for Justice in Palestine.”

After Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu released a so-called “peace plan” earlier this week, Palestinians worldwide have slammed the document its one-sidedness. Meanwhile, Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner is urging Israel to defer annexing even more of the Palestinian West Bank until the newest Israeli election is finished.

A leaked document is providing new insights into Bernie Sanders’ plans for his potential presidency. The document details a series of executive orders Sanders could immediately issue to take action on the environment, immigrant rights, a living wage, and more. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

The Trump administration released details today of how states can turn their expanded Medicaid programs into block grants, allowing the states to impose restrictions and limits on who receives the health care benefits. This comes along with a cap on the amount of funding the states receive from the federal government. Brian and John speak with Leo Cuello, an attorney and the director of health policy for the National Health Law Program.

Following a formal vote in the European parliament, the UK is all set to leave the European Union tomorrow. But the saga is not over - tough negotiations will continue over a post-Brexit trade deal and the status of Northern Ireland. Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins the show.

Venezuelan coup leader Juan Guaidó is continuing his world tour in an effort to recover from serious political setbacks at home. Guaidó most recently met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he will wrap up his tour with a visit to Miami on Saturday. Arnold August, a Montreal journalist, author and speaker currently on an international speaking tour entitled “U.S.-Venezuela-Cuba-Canada: The Geopolitics,” joins Brian and John.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

