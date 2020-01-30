Register
10:35 GMT30 January 2020
    Democrats Find a New Hero in War Hawk John Bolton

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton."

    Both sides have now concluded their opening arguments in the impeachment trial. As the Senate now turns to the question of calling witnesses, John Bolton has taken center stage as leaked passages from his forthcoming book raise the prospect of Republican defections when the issue comes up for a vote on Friday.

    The Pentagon now admits that 50 US soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries during a retaliatory Iranian missile strike on a US facilities in Iraq earlier this month. Why was the truth concealed from the public for so long? Ben Norton, a journalist with the Grayzone and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, joins the show.

    Syrian government forces have retaken the key town of Maaret al-Numan in its battle to expel fundamentalist militias from the northwestern province of Idlib. Idlib is the last major pocket of control still under the sway of extremist armed groups. Brian speaks with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria.

    The Chinese government is taking extraordinary measures to protect public health and contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. But they are also facing a battle on the geopolitical front as their opponents seek to exploit the crisis to advance an anti-China agenda. John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, joins the show.

    There’s a little-known arrangement dating back to the feudal era that provides an enormous source of income for the UK royal family. The revenue the royals derive from the Duchy of Cornwall has come into the public spotlight following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to split with the family. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is coming under increasing criticism after the FBI said that he has not helped whatsoever in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star, joins Brian.

    Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective, including the massive giveaway to Israel the Trump administration is touting as a “peace plan”, the impeachment trial and the role of John Bolton, the 2020 election, and more. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

    Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

