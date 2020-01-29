Trump and Netanyahu Agree on Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Max Blumenthal, a bestselling author and journalist, whose latest book is “The Management of Savagery,” who co-created the film “Killing Gaza,” is the senior editor of The Grayzone, and who is co-host of the podcast “Moderate Rebels.”

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference today to roll out the administration’s so-called peace plan for the Middle East. But the two leaders caused outrage among Palestinians by supporting Israeli control over nearly all disputed territory and insisting that Palestinians “achieve the criteria for statehood” my meeting a series of political and security demands.

The Supreme Court has given the Trump administration approval to begin enforcing a new rule that immigrant rights advocates say will discriminate against immigrant workers living in poverty. Pending a final ruling on the legality of the policy, the administration will now be allowed to deny residency to immigrants on the basis of their use of government social services. Brian speaks with Juan Carlos Ruiz, cofounder of the New Sanctuary Movement.

As Chinese authorities grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, separatists in Hong Kong are taking advantage of the crisis to push their agenda. The public health crisis is being politicized by seemingly all opponents of China in order to destabilize the government. KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice, joins the show.

With the Movement Towards Socialism party of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales in the lead in the polls, the coup government is taking measures to disqualify and even imprison its presidential candidate. But at the same time, the pro-coup far right appears more fractured than ever. Ollie Vargas, a journalist who has written for MintPress News, The Grayzone and TeleSur, joins Brian.

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with a special new guest - Prof. Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism,” joins the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

