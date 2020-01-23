Consortium News Fights Back With Legal Action: 'We are Defending Independent Media'

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton."

Joe Lauria has sent a libel notice on behalf of Consortium News against the Canadian NSA, which leaked information to the Canadian press last year saying that Consortium News is a Russian front organization. Nothing could be further from the truth. Consortium News, for which co-host John Kiriakou is a columnist, is one of only a handful of truly independent, popular, progressive sites for news and high quality commentary in America. Consortium News and Joe Lauria are standing up to power and saying, “Enough.”

A former lead investigator with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons testified yesterday at the United Nations, saying definitively that there was no gas attack in Douma, Syria in April 2018. The investigator, a 12-year-veteran of the OPCW, said the organization’s leadership dismissed his report’s conclusions, fired the investigators, and published a new report saying that there was a gas attack. That false conclusion led to western airstrikes against Syria. Ben Norton, a journalist with the Grayzone and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, joins the show.

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard yesterday filed a $50 million libel suit against Hillary Clinton, saying that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee defamed her when she called Gabbard a “Russian asset” in an interview. Meanwhile, other Democratic candidates and major media outlets have lined up to criticize Clinton’s comments from Monday that Bernie Sanders was unlikeable and ineffective in the Senate and that she may not endorse him if he is the nominee. Clinton has since said that she would consider endorsing Sanders. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net.

James Mitchell, who along with Bruce Jessen created the CIA’s torture program, testified yesterday in open court for the first time ever in a courtroom in Guantanamo. Mitchell was utterly unrepentant for the illegal program he created, implemented, and supervised, saying that he did so “for the 9/11 victims and their families, not for you,” referring to the terror suspects being held at the base. The topic of yesterday’s hearing was to suppress statements by 9/11 suspects made during the torture that Mitchell and Jessen were carrying out.

President Trump is expected to expand the existing travel ban to include seven more countries, making it far more difficult for nationals of those countries to enter the United States. The expanded list will reportedly include Tanzania, Eritrea, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, and Sudan. Dr. Nazia Kazi, an activist and professor of Anthropology at Stockton University, and author of the book “ Islamophobia, Race, and Global Politics”, joins Brian and John.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

