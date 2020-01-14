Political Fallout in Iran After Ukraine Civilian Airliner Downing

The Iranian government is embroiled in controversy following its announcement that its air defenses accidentally shot down a civilian airliner after troops mistakenly identified it as an incoming US cruise missile. Meanwhile, the Trump administration shows no sign of letting up in its aggression against the country despite growing skepticism about the supposedly imminent threat posed by assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Incumbent Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen won a convincing victory in last weekend’s election, securing another term in office as well as a parliamentary majority. What factors caused her to win, and what does it mean for relations with mainland China, the United States and other regional powers? Bob Schlehuber, the producer of Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary, which is on from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm every day on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the Washington, DC area, and who is in Taiwan to cover the election, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation” takes a look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Rick Ayers, a professor of education at the University of San Francisco and author of “An Empty Seat in Class: Teaching and Learning after the Death of a Student”, joins the show.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the countdown to the Iowa caucus, US-Iran tensions, and the Nord Stream pipeline. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

