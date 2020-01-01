US Embassy in Baghdad Stormed After Pentagon Air Attack Kills Scores

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Sputnik News analyst and producer Walter Smolarek.

Protesters in Iraq stormed the compound of the US embassy today in response to a series of air strikes carried out by the United States in the country targeting the Kataib Hezbollah militia. The dramatic escalation in tensions over the past few days in Iraq has sparked fears that the US could be headed for a disastrous confrontation with Iran. We’ll discuss that and other key issues in the news.

The regular segment Beyond Nuclear looks at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Today, the panel looks at the year in nuclear issues. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins Brian and John.

Our panel takes a look at the biggest economic news of the year, including recession fears, trade, strikes and more. Profesor Richard Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus at University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work. Prof. Wolff’s latest book is “Understanding Socialism”, joins Brian and John.

The panel take a look at the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society over the past year. Hannah Dickinson is a professor and organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly and Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist and the editor of the magazine Breaking the Chains, joins the show.

