War, War, War…A Deeper Look at the US War Machine

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Lee Camp, a writer, comedian, activist, journalist, host of “Redacted Tonight” on RT America, and author of the new book coming out in January called “Bullet Points & Punch Lines,” which includes more about lost military spending, whose work is at leecamp.com.

The US government spent more money on defense and implements of war in 2019 than in any other year in the history of the country. Furthermore, defense spending was more than the defense spending of the next eight largest countries in the world - combined. Congress gave the Pentagon $686.1 billion for 2019. What was that money spent on and what do we have to show for it? And keep in mind that the Pentagon’s request for 2020 is $750 billion.

Loud & Clear’s weekly roundtable, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analyst Nicole Roussell joins the show.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), joins the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

