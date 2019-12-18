An Impeachment Road That Leads to Nowhere

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books; Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net; Lee Camp, host of the comedy show “Redacted Tonight” and whose work is at leecamp.com; and Sputnik News analysts Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell.

The House of Representative is nearing the end of its debate on impeachment, and President Trump will likely be impeached in the next several hours. The battle lines have been drawn strictly along partisan lines, with almost all Democrats supporting impeachment and all Republicans opposing it. Once impeachment is approved, it will be sent to the Senate, where President Trump will stand trial. A two-thirds vote there to convict him his unlikely.

Democrats on the House and Senate Appropriations Committees joined Republicans this week to approve a 2020 military budget that includes an appropriation of a record $738 billion and authorization for a Space Force. The defense budget is $22 billion more than last year and even more than what the Pentagon asked for. The measure now goes to both houses of Congress for final approval and must be signed by the President before Friday, when the government is due to run out of money and close. Brian and John speak with Kevin Zeese, co-coordinator of Popular Resistance at popularresistance.org.

Prosecutors in Bolivia have issued a warrant for the arrest of former President Evo Morales on charges of sedition and terrorism. But supporters of the process of change his administration led are continuing to fight back against the coup government. Deliberations are now underway to choose Morales’ party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election. Journalist Wyatt Reed, who is reporting from the site of a rally for MAS, Morales’s political party, joins the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

