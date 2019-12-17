Why Don’t the Republicans Want Any Witnesses at the Impeachment Trial?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton."

As House Democrats prepare for Wednesday’s impeachment vote, Democrats in the Senate are pushing Republican leaders there to allow testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, among others. Republicans, though, want a straight up or down vote on conviction without calling any witnesses. Meanwhile, a Democratic representative from New Jersey announced over the weekend that he would switch parties and vote no on impeachment.

Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview yesterday on Fox News Sunday that he had been “overconfident” when he had defended the FBI’s use of the FISA court to investigate former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. This admission comes just days after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found what he called 17 significant errors and omissions by the FBI’s investigative teams when applying for a FISA warrant on Page. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, joins the show.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that he would ask members of parliament to vote on his Brexit bill on Friday. This is the legislation that would enable the UK to leave the European Union on January 31. Johnson won a landslide victory in national elections last week and has a commanding majority in parliament. Brian and John speak with Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, and journalist Andy Brennan.

Boeing shares traded lower today amid reports that the airplane manufacturing giant was considering scrapping altogether production of the 737 Max-8 jet after it failed to meet its own deadline for FAA recertification. Two 737 Max-8 crashes over the past 13 months have resulted in the deaths of 346 people. Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including impeachment and the 2020 election. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

