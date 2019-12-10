Register
    IG Report on Russiagate Hoax Origins Exposes Deep Flaws in FISA System

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, John Kiriakou is joined by Coleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year along with two other whistleblowers.

    The Justice Department today released its long-awaited Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. The report states that the investigation was initiated based “on the thinnest of suspicions” and points out fundamental flaws in the FISA warrant process that leaves the system rife with abuse.

    Impeachment hearings continued today before the House Judiciary Committee, with chairman Jerry Nadler beginning the day saying that President Trump put himself before the country and the Democratic Counsel saying that the evidence of impeachable acts is overwhelming. But polls show that Americans are already getting tired by what they see as the same details being repeated over and over again. Once a vote is taken and impeachment is approved, the whole thing moves to the Senate for trial. But have Democrats already gone too far? Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

    Calling President Trump “a heedless and erratic old man,” North Korea announced that it had conducted what it called “a very important test” at its missile engine test facility in the country’s north. Analysts said the test probably involved a new type of booster engine that could be used to propel a satellite-delivery rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile. The North Korean leadership has become increasingly frustrated by the slow pace of progress in talks with the United States and the fact that sanctions against the country have not been lifted. John speaks with Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst.

    This weekend marked the six month anniversary of the start of protests in Hong Kong, and the marches were among the biggest yet with more than 800,000 people participating according to opposition activists. How long will these demonstrations continue, what effect will they have on Hong Kong in the long term, and how will the Chinese central government react? Mike Wong, the Vice President of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace, joins the show.

    Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins John.

    In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the impeachment hearings, the release of the Justice Department Inspector General’s report, the UK election, US-North Korea tensions and more. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

    Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology joins the show.

    Tags:
    Patriot Act, Big Brother, intelligence, Surveillence, Joseph Mifsud, Mueller Report, Ukraine, impeachment, Congress, John Durham, Carter Page, FBI, Russiagate, Inspector General
