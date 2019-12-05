Will Impeachment Hearings Be Used to Assault Press Freedom?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests.”

Impeachment hearings start up again today, this time before the House Judiciary Committee. Democrats on the Intelligence Committee yesterday released their report, which, they say, shows damning evidence that President Trump committed crimes so grave that the only response must be removal from office. Today, four renowned legal scholars will testify as to the constitutional basis for impeachment.

The second day of the two-day NATO Summit ended in acrimony after President Trump canceled a press conference and abruptly returned to Washington. This came just hours after Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, Prime Minister Johnson of the UK, President Macron of France, and Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands were caught on a hot microphone mocking Trump. Ann Wright, a retired United States Army colonel and former US State Department official in Afghanistan, who resigned in protest of the invasion of Iraq and became an anti-war activist, joins the show.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the former Stanford University roommates who founded Google 20 years ago, resigned yesterday from all executive positions at Google and its parent company, Alphabet. Both Google and Alphabet will now be run by Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO. Page and Bryn will remain as board members and as Google’s largest shareholders. The resignations come at a time of turmoil for Google and in the immediate aftermath of the firing of a group of employees who sought to form a union at Google. And in the past year, Pichai has cracked down on employees who complained that the company was violating its own edict of “Don’t Be Evil” by working in national security and with oppressive regimes around the world. Brian and John speak with software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. A charismatic organizer beloved by the Black liberation and socialist movement, Hampton was gunned down as he lay in bed by Chicago police at the age of 21. But his legacy continues to inspire activists today. Aislinn Pulley, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement and Co-Executive Director of the Chicago Torture Justice Center, and Eddie Conway, Executive Producer with The Real News Network, was a leading member of the Baltimore branch of the Black Panther Party, and a political prisoner for 44 years, seven of which were in solitary confinement, joins the show.

Yet another general strike is taking place today in Colombia as protests against the anti-worker, anti-peace agenda of right-wing president Ivan Duque continue. 5 people have been killed so far, and more repression is feared today. James Jordan, a member of the Alliance for Global Justice and has been deeply involved in supporting the Colombian peace process, joins Brian and John.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective, including the impeachment hearings, the NATO summit, and more. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Our regular Thursday segment is on Wednesday today, and deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

