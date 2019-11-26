Trump Fires Navy Secretary: A Green Light for More War Crimes?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ann Wright, a retired United States Army colonel and former US State Department official in Afghanistan, who resigned in protest of the invasion of Iraq and became an anti-war activist.

President Trump last week pardoned Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who had been convicted of war crimes after murdering a Daesh* suspect in cold blood. Gallagher had been turned in by his own men and prosecuted by his superiors. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer opposed the pardon and went public with his opposition to President Trump’s decision to also led Gallagher keep his Navy SEAL pin. Yesterday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper forced the Navy Secretary to resign.

The Colombian government announced last week that it would close its borders in an attempt to contain mass strikes and protests that have swept the country in opposition to right-wing President Ivan Duque. The original goal of the protests was to oppose Duque’s austerity measures. But in the wake of mass protests across South America, they have taken on a life of their own and are threatening Duque’s hold on power. James Jordan, a member of the Alliance for Global Justice and has been deeply involved in supporting the Colombian peace process, joins the show.

An agreement has been reached in Bolivia between the Movement for Socialism party of President Evo Morales and the coup government of Jeanine Añez to call new elections to normalize the situation in the country. Morales remains in exile in Mexico, and the Añez regime has vowed to prosecute him on a wide range of extremely heavy, trumped-up charges. Brian and John speak with Patricio Zamorano, an academic and international analyst and Co-Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA.

Anti-establishment candidates won a sweeping victory in Hong Kong’s municipal elections over the weekend. A record number of voters--turnout was 70 percent--led to the opposition capturing 389 out of 452 elected seats on district councils, up from only 124. Pro-establishment candidates won only 58 seats, down from 300. KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology joins the show.

*Daesh (aka ISIS/ISIL/Islamic state) is a terrorist group banned in Russia