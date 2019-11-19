Impeachment Hearings: Washington Elites Gasp, Public Yawns

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, John Kiriakou is joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at www.rall.com.

Impeachment hearings continue today with the Intelligence Committee scheduled to hear eight witnesses in the next three days. Tomorrow will see testimony from two National Security Council staff members - Jennifer Williams, a Foreign Service Officer assigned to Vice President Pence’s staff; she was listening in on the now-famous phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky; and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the NSC’s top Ukraine specialist. He was also on the call and raised concerns with the White House Counsel. And Donald Trump has now suggested that he might testify.

Roger Stone was convicted on seven felony counts of obstruction of justice, contempt of Congress, and perjury. Stone faces up to 50 years in prison, but will likely be sentenced in February to something under five years. But Stone is asking for a delay in sentencing, likely hoping that Donald Trump will pardon him in the meantime. Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," joins the show.

Hong Kong police surrounded a university yesterday after demonstrators shot a policeman with an arrow and began supergluing bricks and stones to the pavement to prevent the movement of police vehicles. Protestors also have been hoarding and practicing with Molotov cocktails on the university campus. Police arrested at least 400 protestors yesterday when they tried to leave the campus. With that said, the near absence of deadly police violence is a major contrast to demonstrations in France, Iraq, Lebanon, and elsewhere. John speaks with Mike Wong, he is the Vice President of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace.

The Chilean Congress has reached an agreement to reform the constitution, which would become “100 percent democratic,” compared to the current constitution, which was passed during the dictatorial regime of Augusto Pinochet. Protesters are debating the way forward as the government prepares to organize a referendum in April. Patricio Zamorano, an academic and international analyst and Co-Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including impeachment testimony, protests around the world, and ongoing developments in the Democratic presidential primary. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com