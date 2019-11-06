The Circus Continues: Roger Stone’s Trial Begins

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News and the author of the book “How I Lost, by Hillary Clinton.”

Political operative Roger Stone’s trial started today with the beginning of the jury selection process. Stone is facing charges of lying to Congress in a case related to the Mueller investigation as well as witness tampering. But Stone maintains that he is being targeted for purely political reasons.

Billionaire serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein is dead, but controversy over how he was able to escape justice for so long continues to swirl. Now, a newly leaked recording suggests that ABC News tried to suppress reports about his crimes. Daniel Lazare, a journalist, and author of three books—“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

Outrage is growing across the country about the case of Tania Romero, a Honduran immigrant who is battling cancer. She was arrested by ICE two months ago and is being held in a detention center in Georgia. Brian and John speak with Christian Padilla Romero, Tania Romero’s son and a Ph.D. student in Latin American history at Yale University.

Supporters of Palestinian rights are criticizing Twitter’s decision to ban accounts related to the media outlet Quds News Network, which had hundreds of thousands of followers. This ban, along with a ban on Lebanese Al-Manar, has raised further concerns about censorship by social media giants. Ben Norton, a journalist with the Grayzone Project and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, joins the show.

The Trump administration officially pulled out of the UN Paris climate accord yesterday, a move that fulfilled a longtime Trump administration pledge. Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a rollback of rules and regulations on coal plants. The new rules will allow the coal industry to continue producing coal ash ponds, widely found to be harmful to nearby residents, who are often low income. Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of “What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism” and “Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation” from Monthly Review Press, joins Brian and John.

Beyond Nuclear is a Loud & Clear regular segment about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

Today’s regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

