From Street Protest to Revolution?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jodi Dean, an activist, author and professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, as well as by Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek.

They discuss the biggest stories of the week, including the wave of protests sweeping the world, U.S. military moves to pillage Syria’s oil resources, the 2020 Democratic primary, and more.

Turkey and Russia began their first joint patrols on Friday in northeast Syria under a deal between the two countries that forced Kurdish fighters to evacuate a so-called “safe zone” on the Syrian side of the border. However, US-Turkey joint patrols have reportedly also recently began. Peter Ford, former UK Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

Chesa Boudin is an attorney, writer, and lecturer specialising in criminal justice reform. And he’s now a candidate for San Francisco District Attorney. He’s running on a platform of ending cash bail, dismantling the War on Drugs, and restoring civil rights. Those positions have led to vicious attacks against him by the San Francisco police union, which has spent more than $650,000 to label him as “dangerous.” Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author.

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis took to the streets of Baghdad today in the biggest anti-government demonstration since the fall of Saddam Hussein. Protests in which more than 250 have died over the past month have accelerated dramatically in recent days, drawing huge crowds across ethnic and partisan lines to reject the political parties that have governed the country since 2003. Protestors see the government as deeply corrupt, beholden to foreign powers, and responsible for daily privations. Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek, joins the show.

The Organization of American States has begun an audit of Bolivia’s presidential election. Thirty electoral auditors will examine how the votes were cast and how they were tallied. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is stepping up threats that supporters of President Evo Morales fear could culminate in a coup attempt. Patricio Zamorano, Co-Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, joins Brian and John.

Finally, the hosts look at the worst, most misleading, funniest, and just plain wrong headlines of the past week. Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News at lefti.blogspot.com, joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com