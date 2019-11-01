Register
01 November 2019
    It's Official: Impeachment Goes Forward with Newly Passed Rules

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net.

    The House today voted to move forward on a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The inquiry will include public hearings and will end with a formal vote on impeachment. Meanwhile, Republican senators are adopting a more sober tone on impeachment.

    Twitter announced yesterday that it was banning all political ads on its platform as the public debate over the role of social media in politics continues. The company presented their move as a way to protect democracy, but will this end up shutting out grassroots organizers who would have no choice but to rely on much more expensive traditional media outlets? Ted Rall, an award winning journalist and editorial cartoonist, joins the show.

    Protesters in Lebanon continue to take to the streets as the political elite are thrown into a state of deep uncertainty following the resignation of Prime Minister Hariri. What’s in store for the next phase of the Lebanese uprising? Brian and John speak with Rania Masri, a professor, writer and environmental scientist who has been active in the protest movement.

    The peace process in Colombia between the government and the former rebel FARC continues to be deeply imperiled as paramilitary assassinations of former combatants and social leaders continues. But the recent local elections dealt a blow to President Ivan Duque, who is an avowed opponent of peace. James Jordan, a member of the Alliance for Global Justice and has been deeply involved in supporting the Colombian peace process, joins the show.

    We continue our weekly segment dealing with the ongoing militarisation of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponisation and militarisation of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Karl Grossman, a professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury, joins Brian and John.

    The hosts dig into one of the most pressing issues facing the people of the United States: the domination of the media by a tiny handful of corporations. From the 2020 election to climate change and perhaps in the most glaring way war and international events, the corporate media serves as a mouthpiece for the rich and powerful and the Pentagon. Lee Camp, host of the television show “Redacted Tonight,” joins the show.

    The hosts continue our weekly series “Criminal Injustice,” where we talk about the most egregious conduct of the courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Brian and John speak with Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Votre message a été envoyé!
