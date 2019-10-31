Families of Plane Crash Victims Confront Boeing CEO on Capitol Hill

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Bijan Vasigh, a professor of air transportation at Embrey-Riddle University, an expert on aviation issues, a consultant to some of the biggest airlines in the world, and the author of dozens of academic papers and books.

The CEO of Boeing continues his testimony on Capitol Hill today as outraged family members of the victims of the Lion and Ethiopian airlines crashes demand justice. The CEO is attempting to assure the public that all the problems have been fixed with the Boeing 737 Max Jet, but will there be real accountability for the tragedies?

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi appears to be on his way out of office as the two largest blocs in parliament announced they are withdrawing their support for his government. Political leaders are responding to the massive wave of protests that have engulfed the country and persisted despite deadly repression. Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek, join the show.

The National Park Service recently pulled the proposed anti-protest rules that they had announced, after public outrage and tens of thousands of public comments. The rules would have crushed public protest in the nation’s capital, and legal groups were suing the rules as unconstitutional. Brian and John speak with Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, the executive director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, the law firm leading the fight against the unconstitutional protest rules.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned yesterday in light of mass protests, but President Michel Aoun has asked Hariri government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed. The president will deliver a speech to the nation on Thursday as demonstrators stay in the streets demanding the ouster of the traditional political elite and an end to the sectarian system that dominates the country’s politics. Jana Nakhal, an independent researcher and a member of the central committee of the Lebanese Communist Party, joins the show.

The Trump administration has settled on a brazenly colonial strategy towards Syria: take the country’s oil. The Pentagon now says that it will continue to occupy the country to control Syria’s oil wealth, despite its withdrawal from strategic towns along the border with Turkey. Francis Boyle, a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law and author of the book “Destroying World Order: US Imperialism in the Middle East Before and After September 11,” joins Brian and John.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Jacquie Luqman, the co-editor in chief of Luqman Nation and a host on The Real News Network, and Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com