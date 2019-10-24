Inequality, Corruption, Poverty: The World Erupts in Protest

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Vijay Prashad, the Director of the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, Chief Editor of LeftWord Books, and the author of several books including most recently “Arab Spring, Libyan Winter.”

Protests are taking place all around the world. Demonstrators in Lebanon, Iraq, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Haiti, and elsewhere are in the streets to demand economic opportunity, an end to corruption, and democratic elections. 2011 is known as the year of the protestor. Are we seeing 2011 redux?

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins the show.

President Trump yesterday claimed credit for is being called the permanent ceasefire in northern Syria, saying that after decades of violence in the region, he has finally brought peace. He said specifically, “Turkey, Syria and all forms of the Kurds have been fighting for centuries,” Mr. Trump said from the Diplomatic Room at the White House. “We have done them a great service and we’ve done a great job for all of them. And now, we’re getting out. Let someone else fight over this long bloodstained sand.” That may sound disingenuous, but there may be something to it in terms of Trump’s reelection prospects. Brian and John speak with Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

Opponents of the House impeachment probe are sharply criticizing the process being followed, saying that it is secretive and unfair. But as both parties maneuver for control of the media narrative, what’s going on behind the scenes? Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

Bolivian President Evo Morales is warning of a right-wing coup attempt underway as the country’s electoral authorities prepare to announce the final results of the country’s presidential election. As more votes trickle in from Morales’ rural strongholds, it appears increasingly likely that Morales will avoid a second round, but is facing violent protests from the opposition. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil”, joins the show.

The body of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco is being exhumed from it’s mausoleum, a location that had become a pilgrimage site for supporters of the extreme right wing. Franco died decades ago, but the legacy of his regime still shapes core parts of Spanish politics and society. Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly, joins Brian and John.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues.

