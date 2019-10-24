Trump on Syria: “U.S. Troops Will Remain…Where They Have the Oil”

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement.

President Trump made a statement from the White House today in which he said lauded the deal on Syria between Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan. Trump added that US combat missions have ended, the Kurds are “safe and have worked very nicely with us,” and that Daesh prisoners have been secured.

Ambassador Bill Taylor, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, testified on Capitol Hill yesterday and made explosive charges against President Trump, including that the President directed officials to withhold aid to Ukraine over demands that the Ukrainian government open an investigation of the Biden family. Taylor said that he was convinced in July that the White House was withholding aid for electoral purposes. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, whose most recent article is “The Empire Steps Back,” which is at Counterpunch and thepolemicist.net, joins the show.

Chile is bracing today for more protests and a general strike, despite President Sebastian Piñera’s pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country and left 15 people dead. Piñera is promising a guaranteed minimum wage, a hike in the state pension, and the stabilization of electricity costs. But the demonstrations show no sign of abating. Brian and John speak with Patricio Zamorano, academic and international analyst and Co-Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill is in limbo as the European Union is considering a delay in the UK’s withdrawal. Meanwhile, there’s lots of talk about a new election in the UK once the extension is granted. The Labour Party supports that, but it looks like Brexit supporters would win a race. Steve Hedley, the senior assistant general secretary of the UK’s Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers Union, joins the show.

Protests continued today across Lebanon today as protestors took to the streets to demand a wide variety of economic reforms. Meanwhile, the country is headed for a cash crisis, as banks remain closed a week into the protests. Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins Brian and John.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

