Syrian Government and Kurds Forge New Alliance Amid Turkey's Incursion

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria.

A major realignment has taken place in the Syrian war as the Turkish operation in northeast Syria enters its sixth day today. US troops are out of the immediate area and a new alliance has emerged between the Kurdish YPG and the Syrian government. President Trump has put economic sanctions into place against Turkey for their military actions.

Fiona Hill, an aide in the White House, testified yesterday for nine hours about her interactions with former national security adviser John Bolton. She testified that Bolton had asked her to notify the chief lawyer for the National Security Council about the pressure that several of the administration’s officials were putting on Ukraine. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labour lawyer who is the author of the book “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil,” joins the show.

Ecuadorian protesters succeeded in forcing President Moreno’s government to withdraw from the IMF-imposed austerity package on Sunday. The move ended strikes across the country and created a new commission to design a new set of measures. The commission includes representatives from the indigenous movement as well as the government and will be mediated by the United Nations and the Catholic church. Meanwhile, leftist leaders were arrested and accused of instigating the protests. Brian and John speak with Arnold August, an author and journalist currently on an international speaking tour on the theme "US-Venezuela-Cuba-Canada: The Geopolitics”.

As tensions grow and alliances shift rapidly in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin is making an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The crisis in Syria, the global energy trade, and security cooperation in the Persian Gulf are at the top of his agenda. Mindia Gavashelli, the Editor in Chief of Sputnik News’ DC Bureau, joins the show.

A Spanish court handed down harsh prison sentences for Catalan political leaders for their role in a push for independence. The sentences, which include a 13-year prison term for the Vice President of Catalonia, have caused widespread outrage in the region and militant demonstrations. Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly, joins Brian and John.

Tuesday’s weekly series is False Profits — A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

Today’s regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Special guest and creative activist Eleanor Goldfield, host of the podcast Act Out!, which is on Free Speech tv, and whose work is at ArtKillingApathy.com; Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organiser with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com