Will Bolton’s Firing Lead to Trump White House Foreign Policy Shift?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," and by Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

President Trump today announced the departure of National Security Advisor John Bolton. Trump said in a tweet that he told Bolton last night that his services were no longer needed and that Bolton resigned this morning. He added that he will name a new National Security Advisor next week.

Washington is abuzz with news that the CIA had to exfiltrate a sensitive Russian source, according to CNN because the Agency didn’t trust Donald Trump with the secret. But it turns out that the story is far more complicated. The source was actually not as well-placed as has been reported. He was under pressure from former CIA Director John Brennan to produce intelligence that he didn’t have access to. And now he’s living openly - using his true name - in suburban Virginia. Aaron Maté, a journalist with The Grayzone and The Nation and the host of Pushback with Aaron Maté, joins the show.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today that, if he wins reelection in the country’s September 17 election, he will seek to annex parts of the West Banks. The Israeli media is reporting that Netanyahu told aides that if the West Bank were to ever be annexed, it would have to be done during a Trump presidency. Meanwhile, Trump said that he will unveil his “deal of the century” for Middle East peace as soon as Israeli elections are completed. Brian and John speak with Miko Peled, the author of “The General’s Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and of "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”

The British parliament is now suspended. It ended its session last night with no decision on early elections or on anything having to do with Brexit. And there was genuine fury as the session wound down last night, according to the BBC. Opposition parliamentarians tried to block Speaker John Bercow’s traditional procession to the House of Lords, and other opposition members sang Welsh and Scottish folk songs, the Labour Party’s anthem, and even hymns. Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins the show.

A special election for a seat in the US House of Representatives is taking place in North Carolina today. The seat has been in Republican hands since 1960, but the winner of the most recent election was not certified because of an illegal ballot-harvesting scandal. Today’s election is seen as a referendum on the Trump Administration. The President won 56 percent there in 2016 and the district leans Republican. But Democrats are pulling no punches in their efforts to win. Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at www.rall.com, joins Brian and John.

Tuesday’s weekly series is False Profits — A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.Today’s regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly and Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com