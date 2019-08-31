Trump: "We Are Preparing for Victory" for Upcoming Wars in Outer Space

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on Space Command and the militarisation of space, the reallocation of money from hurricane relief to immigrant detention beds, the broader discussion of global migration and where the planet is heading, the massive corporations that have marketed and profited off of opioid addiction and death, and lastly, Joe Biden’s new fake war story.

After decades in prison, many of the MOVE 9 political prisoners have now come home. To many, the police attacks on the MOVE organisation, including the infamous 1985 bombing of their house by Philadelphia police, crystallised the brutality displayed by the Philadelphia Police Department towards African-Americans. The fight to free Delbert and Chuck Africa continues. Mike Africa Sr. and Debbie Africa, members of MOVE who spent 40 years in prison for their activism until their release last year, and Netfa Freeman, resident expert at the Institute of Policy Studies, a long-time activist, and host of the radio show Voices With Vision on WPFW, join the show.

Three leaders of Hong Kong’s protests were reportedly arrested overnight as the government there prepared for the 13th consecutive weekend of demonstrations. Brian and John speak with Eugene Puryear, the host of Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary, which airs Monday through Friday from 2pm to 4pm on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the Washington area and online at SputnikNews.com.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

