12:01 GMT +314 August 2019
    Loud & Clear

    Trump's New Green Card Policy

    Loud & Clear
    John Kiriakou, Brian Becker
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Isabel Garcia, co-founder of Coalición de Derechos Humanos.

    The White House announced a new policy yesterday whereby immigrants will be denied permanent legal status if they appear likely to apply for public assistance programs, including Medicaid, housing subsidies, or food stamps. The measure is set to take effect in October and will be challenged in court. Meanwhile, the State Department will close all but seven immigration application centers in American embassies around the world.

    Investigators say that only one of the three people who was supposed to be guarding Jeffrey Epstein was an actual prison guard, and none of the three checked on him every thirty minutes, as called for by Bureau of Prisons policy. Law enforcement officials say that Epstein was apparently dead for hours before he was found. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins the show.

    Jury selection was supposed to begin today in the false statements trial of former Obama White House Counsel and Washington superlawyer Greg Craig. But Judge Amy Berman Jackson abruptly postponed the trial for three months, saying that she may have inadvertently violated his constitutional rights to a public trial. Craig is accused of lying to Mueller team investigators about work he did on Ukraine with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates. Craig did not register as a foreign agent, and Gates is expected to be a key witness against him. Brian and John speak with Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

    The Venezuelan legislature voted yesterday to create a commission to evaluate holding 2020 legislative elections early. This move comes as the country grapples with the newly-announced full embargo imposed on the country by the United States. Meanwhile, Argentine President Mauricio Macri was upset in that country’s first round of elections, causing the peso to fall 25 percent against the dollar, and the Argentine stock market to drop 35 percent. Paul Dobson, a writer for VenezuelAnalysis.com, joins the show.

    Russia’s state nuclear agency said that rocket fuel being tested on an offshore platform detonated last Thursday causing an explosion that killed nine people, including five scientists. US intelligence officials say the explosion was of a new nuclear-propelled cruise missile. Meanwhile, President Trump confirmed in a tweet that the United States has similar nuclear propulsion technology. Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst, joins Brian and John.

    Tuesday’s weekly series is False Profits—A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

    Today’s regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

     

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

