Mystery of Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which hosts a livestream every week on Facebook.

Accused sex trafficker, pedophile, and friend of presidents Jeffrey Epstein apparently committed suicide in prison on Saturda. What will his death do in a case that threatened to implicate top figures? And why was Epstein shielded from the consequences of his crimes for so long?

Protests in Hong Kong continued to grow today with thousands of demonstrators raiding the international airport there and forcing the cancelation of all incoming and outgoing flights. Meanwhile, a Chinese government spokesman warned that Beijing was seeing increasing signs of terrorism in the protests. Mike Wong, the outreach coordinator for the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace, joins the show.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is carving out a niche for herself as one of the only truly anti-war candidates running for President. She made news over the weekend when she gave an interview reiterating her position that the United States should not be the world’s policeman. Brian and John speak with Bob Schlehuber, who had a chance to speak with Tulsi Gabbard at the Iowa State Fair, and is a Sputnik News analyst and the producer of the Sputnik News show By Any Means Necessary, which airs every day, Monday through Friday on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the Washington DC area from 2:00-4:00 PM.

National Security Advisor John Bolton began a two-day trip to London yesterday to meet key players in the new government, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Bolton is expected to offer a free trade pact with the US and he will encourage the UK to support hardline US policies on Iran and Huawei. Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Sitting in for Bill is Mike Klonsky, an educator, author, and political activist best known for his work with Students for a Democratic Society and the small schools movement, and who has a podcast called “Hitting Left With the Klonsky Brothers.”

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including Jeffrey Epstein’s death in jail over the weekend, the Hong Kong protests that have shut down the airport, and the elections in Argentina. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

