Loss of Water Threatens a Quarter of Humanity

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, and Sputnik News analysts and producers Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell.

An alarming new study by the World Resources Institute found that a quarter of humanity lives in areas that are under “extreme water stress.” As climate change intensifies, major metropolitan areas are on the brink of running out of water and the threat of mass displacement looms. What can humanity do to address this crisis? Jodi Dean, a professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and her latest book is Crowds and Party, and Fred Magdoff, professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and the co-author of “What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism,” joins the show.

The Iowa State Fair is a big deal, not just as far as state fairs go, although it is the biggest and most famous. But it’s also a major stop on the campaign trail every four years for Democrats and Republicans alike. The fair has been known to make lasting campaign memories, good and bad. Recall Howard Dean taking a bite of a fried Oreo and throwing the rest in the trash or John Kerry washing down a hotdog with a strawberry smoothie instead of a cold beer. Brian and John speak with Bob Schlehuber, a Sputnik News analyst and the producer of the Sputnik News show By Any Means Necessary, which airs every day, Monday through Friday on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the Washington DC area from 2:00-4:00 PM, and is at the Iowa State Fair.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the massacres in El Paso and Dayton, the huge immigration raid that took place in Mississippi, the anniversary of the killing of Mike Brown and subsequent Rebellion in Ferguson, and the anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com