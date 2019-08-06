Mass Shootings in US

Register
    John Kiriakou, Brian Becker
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by , Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which hosts a livestream every week on Facebook.

    The country experienced yet two more mass shootings over the weekend, with 20 dead and dozens wounded in El Paso and another nine dead and more than a dozen wounded in Dayton, Ohio. The El Paso shooter, who was captured, reportedly published an anti-migrant manifesto before launching his attack. The Dayton shooter was killed by police, but only after killing his own sister in his attack.

    Turkish President Erdogan said yesterday that Turkey would begin a major military operation in the Kuridsh-controlled area of northern Syria east of the Euphrates River.  It would be the third Turkish operation to rout the Kurds close to its border. Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria, joins the show.

    Germany’s Foreign Minister reaffirmed today that the country would not take part in a US-sponsored naval coalition to escort ships through the Straits of Hormuz.  Foreign Minister Heiko Maas complained that the current operation is led by the United States and includes only the UK. He said that Germany would consider an EU-led coalition, but until then, would not participate. Brian and John speak with Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran.

    Ricardo Rossello is out as governor of Puerto Rico following weeks of street protests, and now Pedro Pierluisi is in, although many Puerto Ricans already are questioning his legitimacy.  Pierluisi was confirmed by the Puerto Rican House of Representatives, but he does not appear to have enough votes for confirmation in the Senate. Rossello, however, said that Pierluisi doesn’t need to be confirmed, citing a 1952 law.  Still, the Commonwealth is lurching from one crisis to another. Dr. Adriana Garriga-López, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Anthropology at Kalamazoo College, joins the show.

    Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Sitting in for Bill Ayers, Rick Ayers, a professor of education at the University of San Francisco, the author of “An Empty Seat in Class: Teaching and Learning after the Death of a Student,” and co-author of the book “You Can’t Fire the Bad Ones: And 18 Other Myths about Teachers, Teachers Unions, and Public Education,” joins Brian and John.

    In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the two mass shootings that happened this weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas; the situation in Iran, as Germany decides not to join the US naval coalition in the Gulf; and the additional tariffs president trump announced to go into effect september 1st against Chinese goods. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil,” joins the show.

    Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

    reform, Guns, Second Amendment, Ohio, Domestic Terrorism, El Paso, Mass Shootings
    Votre message a été envoyé!
