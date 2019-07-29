Supreme Court Backs Trump Over Congress for "The Wall"

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Juan José Gutiérrez, the executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition.

Uniformed soldiers are now monitoring migrants in a detention camp in Texas in what may be a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, one of the cornerstones of American civil liberties. Active-duty troops are only allowed to help domestic law enforcement under limited exceptions to the law, including when they are specifically authorized by an act of Congress or under conditions laid out in the Constitution.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats submitted his resignation yesterday and President Trump tweeted that he would replace Coats with two-term Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas. Ratcliffe is a former US Attorney and has almost no intelligence experience. But what does the position even entail? And how was the relatively new office of the DNI created in the first place?

A new report from the New York Times reveals the extent to which Boeing was allowed by the FAA to effectively self-regulate when it came to their MCAS software system, the failure of which caused the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max8 jets, killing 346 people. Brian and John speak with Dr. Alan Diehl, an award-winning aviation psychologist and safety consultant, a major 1990s air safety whistleblower, and the author of the book “Air Safety Investigators.”

Doubling down on his reelection strategy of enflaming racist sentiment, President Trump tweeted about Baltimore, Maryland over the weekend, calling the city, “a disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess.” He specifically criticized the district’s congressman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, who has represented Baltimore for 23 years. Trump then went on to say that Baltimore is “far worse and more dangerous than the US-Mexico border and is a very dangerous and filthy place. Eugene Puryear, the host of Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary, which airs Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the Washington area and online at sputniknews.com joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Joel Westheimer, University Research Chair in Democracy and Education at the University of Ottawa and education columnist for CBC Radio’s Ottawa Morning and Ontario Today shows, joins John and Brian.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the Democratic Party primary debate, President Trump’s attacks on Baltimore, and ongoing controversy of Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

