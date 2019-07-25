Mueller Hearings: Another Colossal Democratic Party Blunder

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, whose latest article on the topic is “Investigation Nation: Mueller, Russiagate, and Fake Politics.”

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees today. Mueller appeared confused and slow at many points during the testimony as Democrats tried to keep the Russiagate narrative going and Republicans tried in vain to get Mueller to comment on the shadowy origins of the investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

The hosts continue their coverage of the Mueller hearings. Brian and John speak with Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into several tech giants, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google, to determine how they got so big and whether they have illegally squelched competitors. The real question is “should they be broken up?” Meanwhile, Facebook will have to pay a $5 billion fine for failing to protect users’ data. Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, joins the show.

Boris Johnson officially took office as the new Prime Minister of the UK today and proceeded to reshape the country’s cabinet and replace half of his ministers as he prepares to lead the country out of the European Union by the end of October. Londoners even formed a human chain across the road to block his car from going to Buckingham Palace to be named Prime Minister. Steve Hedley, the senior assistant general secretary of the UK’s Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers Union, joins Brian and John.

As of today, Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest serving Prime Minister in the history of the State of Israel. His legacy will be one of polarization, one of expansion and even corruption. But he has become the very definition of Israeli politics. What does that mean for peace or even for continuing expansion of Jewish settlements or destruction of Palestinian villages? Miko Peled, the author of “The General’s Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five, joins the show.

