0.02% of British Population Chooses Boris Johnson as Next Prime Minister

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.

Britain’s Conservatives today voted for Boris Johnson to take over the party’s leadership. He will become Prime Minister tomorrow afternoon. Nearly 160,000 Conservative Party members voted and gave Johnson 66 percent to Jeremy Hunt’s 34 percent. Johson said his matra would be Deliver Brexit, Unite the Country, and Defeat Jeremy Corbyn. When a reported noted that this spelled “DUD,” Johnson added, “Energize the Country,” and said, “That’s what we’re going to do, DUDE.” In the meantime, several cabinet ministers already have resigned.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify tomorrow before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees following two years of silence and release of his written report on allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mueller, however, is unlikely to say anything of substance. He already told Congress that he would limit his statement and answers to what was released in the report. And the Justice Department yesterday instructed him to limit the scope of his testimony solely to the report and the information contained in it. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, joins the show.

Venezuela was hit again yesterday by a nationwide power outage that the Information Minister blamed on an “electromagnetic attack.” At least 14 of Venezuela’s 24 states were affected when the power went off yesterday at 4:00, snarling traffic and causing chaos during rush hour. Venezuela suffered a series of blackouts in March, which the government blamed on US attempts to disrupt the Guri hydroelectric dam. The attack on the electric grid comes as the Venezuelan government says US spy planes entered the country’s airspace and hardline factions of the opposition seek to derail the political dialogue sponsored by Norway. Brian and John speak with Chuck Kaufman, he is the National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice.

More than 400,000 people took to the streets of San Juan yesterday in the largest demonstrations ever to have taken place in Puerto Rico. Protestors want Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign. We told you yesterday that Rosselló has caught making misogynistic and homophobic remarks about prominent Puerto Ricans and mocking victims of Hurricane Maria in private chats with friends and other governmental officials. His political allies have abandoned him. And even the island’s largest-circulation daily newspaper told the governor in a front-page editorial to quit. Dr. Mariolga Reyes Cruz, an adjunct professor of psychology at the University of Puerto Rico and a founding and active member of PAReS, an education collective, and Aurora Santiago-Ortiz, Research Enhancement and Leadership (REAL) Fellow and a doctoral student in Social Justice Education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, join the show.

Israeli elections will take place on September 17 and the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, will likely move even further to the right. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu probably will remain as Prime Minister, despite the fact that he has serious corruption-related felonies hanging over his head. And all the while, the government will continue to raze Palestinian villages, burn Palestinian fields, and build Israeli settlements in their place. Dr. Yousef Jabareen, a member of the Israeli Knesset representing Hadash, a progressive party that draws its support primarily from the country’s Palestinian population, joins Brian and John.

Tuesday’s weekly series is False Profits—A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

Today’s regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly, Karla Reyes, managing editor of the women’s magazine Breaking the Chains, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

