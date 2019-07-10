Mueller Report Fails to Prove Russian Govt Interference - Here's Why

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Aaron Maté, a journalist with Grayzone Project and The Nation, whose most recent piece is on Real Clear Investigations, “CrowdStrikeOut: Mueller’s Own Report Undercuts Its Core Russia-Meddling Claims.”

The report by special counsel Robert Mueller essentially cleared the Trump 2016 campaign of collusion or conspiracy with Russia but Mueller’s report asserts that Russian interference in the campaign was “sweeping and systematic.” Investigative journalist Aaron Maté has written a major article that carefully and comprehensively analyzes the 448-page Mueller Report and comes to the dramatic conclusion that Mueller’s report clearly fails to prove that Russia carried out a “sweeping and systematic” interference campaign in the 2016 presidential election campaign. Read, listen and assess for yourself.

An appeals court is hearing arguments today in a case brought by several conservative state attorneys general that attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile the administration’s new policy on prescription drug pricing transparency was struck down in court. Jacqueline Luqman, the co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, which hosts a livestream every Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on Facebook, joins the show.

After unprecedented talks between Afghan government leaders and the Taliban, the two groups have released a joint declaration emphasizing the need to reduce “civilian casualties to zero.” This comes amid reports of major progress in talks between the United States and the Taliban.

Brian speaks with Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence.

Today’s regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly, Karla Reyes, managing editor of the women’s magazine Breaking the Chains, and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

Tuesday’s weekly series is False Profits—A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism. Brian speaks with Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California, author of “Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression,” and at jackrasmus.com.

