Billionaire Pedophile Indicted: Will His Elite Friends Also Fall?

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was indicted today on sex trafficking charges for maintaining what the indictment calls a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit in locations including New York, Palm Beach, and his private jet. Epstein has long-standing political, business and personal ties to Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and many other politicians, businessmen, bankers, and media elites. Some of Epstein’s many underage female victims and their families have been fighting back and demanding justice. Supported by courageous journalists and attorneys and their families, they have exposed how Epstein was shielded by friends in high places who provided him with a sweetheart prosecution deal in 2008. Will true justice be served this time around and will Jeffrey Epstein’s friends and possible collaborators be brought down as the new case proceeds?

Iran said yesterday that it would exceed the limit in the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal of enriched uranium. This morning it confirmed that it had started enriching at 4.5%, past the limit of 3.67% level allowed. Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran, joins the show.

Two weeks ago, President Trump threatened “millions of deportations” and on Friday said that his administration would start them “fairly soon.” Trump and other officials have denied the reports from Congresspeople and state entities that have shown horrendous conditions in border facilities in past weeks. Brian speaks with Juan Carlos Ruiz, co-founder of the New Sanctuary Movement.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s party Syriza lost the elections in Greece yesterday. The conservative party called New Democracy won, and leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will become the next prime minister. Loud & Clear co-host John Kiriakou is on the ground there reporting on the elections that just took place yesterday.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Joel Westheimer, University Research Chair in Democracy and Education at the University of Ottawa and education columnist for CBC Radio’s Ottawa Morning and Ontario Today shows, joins Brian.

In this segment, which we call The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including 2020 politics, the indictment of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein (who is a friend of Trump and Bill Clinton and many others in high places) for running a vast network for the trafficking of young girls who were victims of rape and sexual assault, and Iran’s decision to breach the limits of enriched uranium production. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net, joins the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Filling in for Chris today is Patricia Gorky, a software engineer and technology and security analyst.

