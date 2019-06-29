Register
    Loud & Clear

    Kamala Harris Takes Down Biden…And Then Affirms Neo-Con Foreign Policy

    Loud & Clear
    John Kiriakou, Brian Becker
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net, and Sputnik News analyst and producer Nicole Roussell.

    Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the democratic debates from last night, where they examine Kamala Harris’s attack against Joe Biden’s ongoing and recent embrace with the most notorious racists and segregationists in the US Senate. They also look at Kamala Harris’s own record as a prosecutor and her neocon political positions. Plus, they talk about the decline of european centrist parties and the announced shift back by European elites and capitalists to democratic socialism, and about US-Iranian tensions, including an Iranian saying today that they’ve examined North Korea’s trajectory as a lesson for their own next move.

    Donald Trump and South Korean president Moon Jae-in are about to hold a major summit and expectations are running high that major progress will be made towards peace in Korea. The peace process has run into major obstacles as the United States  demands that North Korea completely denuclearize before any relief can be given in terms of the suffocating US-imposed sanctions the country is suffering under, but that rigid stance could be shifting. Loud & Clear producer Walter Smolarek traveled to Seoul, South Korea, and interviewed Dr. Moon Chung-in. Dr. Moon is the special advisor to President Moon Jae-in on national security and foreign policy and a well-known scholar advocating for the reunification of Korea.

    The second tranche of 10 Democrats debated last night in Miami, Florida, and it turned out to be more of a bare-knuckle brawl than the previous night’s debate.  The consensus seems to be that California Senator Kamala Harris carried the night, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg held his own, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was able to stay on message and fend of the handful of attacks that came his way.  Former Vice President Joe Biden spent most of the night trying to defend himself, and Author Marrianne Williamson and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper showed early on that they were out of their league. Brian and John speak with Bob Schleuhuber, a Sputnik News analyst and the producer of the Sputnik News show By Any Means Necessary, which you can hear on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the Washington DC area from 2:00-4:00 pm every day.

    It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

