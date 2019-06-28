Tulsi Gabbard’s Anti-War Message at Debate Spreads Nationwide

Did you know that the Trump Administration drops a bomb somewhere in the world every 12 minutes? Last night was the first Democratic Party debate. And this particular fact did not come up, but the issues of war and peace were discussed. Every 12 minutes somebody is being killed, maimed, or made homeless all in our names. And this is despite the fact that we are officially, legally at war with nobody. At the same time, the Pentagon has lost $21 trillion of the taxpayers’ money. Meanwhile, climate change is bringing us closer and closer to disaster.

The first half of the first round of Democratic presidential debates took place last night in Miami, Florida, hosted by MSNBC with 10 Democrats facing questions. Although the format was unwieldy--every response from every candidate was limited to 60 seconds--the debate did offer an opportunity to begin the weeding out process, so to speak. Pundits seem to agree that the winners were Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, and perhaps New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Washington Governor Jay Inslee was surprisingly substantive. But former Congressmen Beto O’Rourke and John Delaney, and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio didn’t do themselves any favors. Bob Schleuhuber, who is in Miami covering the debates and is a Sputnik News analyst and the producer of the Sputnik News show By Any Means Necessary, which you can hear on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the Washington DC area from 2:00-4:00 pm every day, joins the show.

Veterans for Peace is Thursday’s regular segment about the contemporary issues of war and peace that affect veterans, their families, and the country as a whole. Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister who has been a peace and solidarity activist for almost 50 years, currently as national president of Veterans for Peace, joins the show.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

