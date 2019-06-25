Trump’s War Against Immigrants Rages On

President Trump over the weekend abruptly postponed his already announced immigration raids and said he would give Congress two weeks to make changes to the asylum law before sending agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement around the country to seize and deport undocumented migrants. The raids had been set to begin yesterday in 10 major cities around the country.

The United States Cyber Command, an adjunct of the National Security Agency, on Thursday initiated a cyber attack against an Iranian intelligence group that US officials say planned the attacks against oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in recent weeks. The Iranian government announced today that it was aware of the cyber attack but that it failed and there was no damage. Meanwhile, Mike Pompeo is in Saudi Arabia meeting with the King and Crown Prince and the government of Bahrain is going forward with plans to host a “Peace to Prosperity” workshop tomorrow and Wednesday, despite the fact that neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians will attend. Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, joins the show.

Yet another Democrat--former Admiral and Representative Joe Sestak--has jumped into the Democratic race for President. That makes 25, maybe 26 Democrats running for President. The lesser-knowns will have a chance to make their cases to the American public during debates this week on MSNBC. And Pete Buttigieg, who’s been embraced by the party establishment and much of the corporate media, is facing fierce criticism for his handling of a police killing of a Black resident of South Bend. Brian and John speak with Anoa Changa, the Director of Political Advocacy and a Managing Editor of Progressive Army, and host of the show The Way With Anoa, and Walter Smolarek., a Sputnik News analyst and one of the producers of this show.

In March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nullified the results of the Istanbul mayoral race, saying that his AKP party’s candidate lost only because of voting irregularities. He forced a re-vote, which took place over the weekend. Instead of Erdogan’s candidate losing by 13,000 votes, as he did in March, he lost by a massive 775,000 votes. The stinging rebuke ended 25 years of AKP rule in Istanbul. Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill usually helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Today, Dr. Kevin Kumashiro, an internationally recognized expert on educational policy, school reform, and educational equity and social justice, and the former dean of the School of Education at the University of San Francisco joins Brian and John.

In this segment, which we call The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the upcoming G20 summit, the Democratic debate, tensions in the Middle East and more. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

