US War With Iran Will Open the Gates of Hell in the Middle East

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the narrowly avoided US attack on Iran last night and the ongoing danger of a devastating regional war as well as the visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korea.

President Trump tweeted today that US forces were 10 minutes away from launching a missile attack on Iran, but that he canceled the attack after learning that there likely would have been 150 Iranian casualties. The statement, simple on its face, reveals serious splits within the Administration. And the real question mark is what would the Iranian response have been? Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, whose work is at popularresistance.org, joins the show.

Hero pilot Sully Sullenberger’s testimony before the House Transportation Subcommittee said that the design of the Boeing 737 Max-8 jet was flawed and should never have been deemed airworthy. He said later that he participated in a re-creation of an accident flight in a Max-8 simulator, telling members of Congress, “Even knowing what was going to happen, I could see how crews could have run out of time before they could have solved the problems. Prior to these accidents, I think it is unlikely that any US airline pilots were confronted with this scenario in simulator training." Brian and John speak with Lori Bassani, the National President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, and Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association and an American Airlines pilot trained on Boeing 737 planes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Pyongyang today, where he reaffirmed his support for negotiations on denuclearization and peace on the Korean peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was prepared to work with China to make progress in the talks. Emanuel Pastreich, founder and director of The Asia Institute, a pan-Asian think tank, joins the show.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

