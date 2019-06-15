War with Iran? A Closer Look at US Strategy

Register
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Lee Camp, a writer, actor, activist, journalist, and host of the television show “Redacted Tonight,” which you can see on RT America, and Sputnik News analysts and producers Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell.

    Friday is Loud & Clear's weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the Middle East oil tanker attack and escalation between the US and Iran, Julian Assange's extradition hearing today, the leak of documents this week showing the political imprisonment of former Brazilian president lula da silva, and the rebellion in memphis after cops shot a young Black man.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday that US intelligence showed that Iran was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. He showed a Pentagon video that he claimed showed Iranian sailors removing an unexploded magnet mine from the side of a Japanese ship. Iran's Foreign Minister dismissed the accusation as "sabotage diplomacy and warmongering." Mohammad Marandi, an expert on American studies and postcolonial literature who teaches at the University of Tehran, joins the show.

    A hearing was held in London this morning related to the US request for the extradition of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange. The British magistrate scheduled a formal five-day extradition hearing to begin on February 24, 2020. That would be 45-and-a-half weeks into his 50-week sentence for bail-jumping. With British politics currently in turmoil, what does this mean for Julian's chances to regain his freedom? Brian and John speak with Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton."

    The Defense Department's Inspector General and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service report that $21 trillion of the taxpayers' money is unaccounted for. That's 21 thousand billions of dollars. It's the amount of the entire national debt. If you spent a million dollars a day starting on the day Jesus was born, you wouldn't even have spent $1 trillion yet. So how does $21 trillion just disappear and no Pentagon heads roll? Lee Camp, a writer, actor, activist, journalist, and host of the television show "Redacted Tonight," which you can see on RT America, joins the show.

    Nearly four years after the City of Flint, Michigan declared a state of emergency over the condition of its drinking water, and three years after the first criminal charges were filed against government officials responsible for the crisis, prosecutors have dropped all charges and said that they'll start the entire investigation over again from the beginning. Will there ever be justice for Flint's residents? Julie Hurwitz, a civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James, joins Brian and John.

    It's Friday! So it's time for the week's worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter.

    Tags:
    War, tankers, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Lula, Memphis, Iran
