13:20 GMT +311 June 2019
    Loud & Clear

    “Tariffs Are a Beautiful Thing” – Deciphering Trump’s Strategy

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek.

    In this segment, which we call The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the political theater of Donald Trump's threats of new tariffs against Mexico, the emerging Democratic party strategy of new hearings on Russiagate, a new outrage from Guantanamo, and much more.

    Monday's regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show.

    House Democrats are pushing ahead with plans to hold hearings this week that would feature testimony — or a lack of testimony — by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff will hold a rare open session on what he calls the "counterintelligence implications" of the Mueller report. A parallel hearing before the House Judiciary Committee today will feature testimony by famed Watergate whistleblower John Dean. And Democrats also plan a vote tomorrow to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress. Brian and John speak with Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist. You can check out his work at rall.com.

    Nearly one million people protested in Hong Kong yesterday against a proposed law that would create an extradition system between semi-autonomous Hong Kong and mainland China. The law would allow for case-by-case fugitive transfers between Hong Kong and the Chinese provinces. Leaders of the protests say Beijing will use the measure to target activists, dissidents, and other political opponents. Hong Kong's governor, however, says she will continue to push for passage of the bill to guarantee the unity of China rather than deepen the division between the city and the mainland that is a legacy of a century and a half of British colonial rule. Eugene Puryear, the co-host of the Sputnik News radio show By Any Means Necessary, which you can hear every day from 2:00-4:00 and as a podcast, joins the show.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has reopened the border with Colombia after a closure of four months. The situation on the Venezuela-Colombia border has been a central theme promoted by those who favor yet another so-called "humanitarian" regime change operation. Anya Parampil, a Washington-based journalist for The Grayzone, joins Brian and John.

    Monday's segment "Education for Liberation" takes look at the state of education across the country. What's happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Dr. Kevin Kumashiro, former dean of the School of Education at the University of San Francisco, joins Brian and John.

    Abdel Baset al-Sarout was arguably the most famous soccer player in Syria. He became something of western media star when he left the game to take up arms against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. Sarout was killed in a battle in Idlib over the weekend and is being hailed as a hero in the western press. What the media don't want you to know, however, is that Sarout was killed fighting on behalf a group sponsored by al-Qaeda and had pledged allegiance to ISIS. Brian and John speak with Dan Cohen, a journalist and a documentary filmmaker who made the mini-doc "The Syria Deception: Al-Qaeda Goes to Hollywood," available at The Grayzone.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    immigrant rights, Economy, Trade, tariffs, Mexico
