Russiagate Hoax Unravels: The “Russian” Spy Was Actually a US Asset

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Aaron Maté, a journalist for The Nation and The Grayzone, and a former host and producer at Democracy Now and The Real News.

A new report reveals not only that key Russiagate figure Konstantin Kilimnik was not a so-called Russian government agent, but that he was in fact a US State Department source. And, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team knew about this for more than the past year.

US and Russian warships came within 165 feet of each other earlier today, and each country blames the other for the near collision. Accidents happen — but when tensions between countries are as high as they are now in this new Cold War, even small mishaps can start unnecessary war. Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst, joins the show.

President Trump this week criticized the war in Vietnam, a sentiment that many Americans share. Rather than concentrate on keeping America out of more wars, CNN took him to task about his comments and his not having served in the military, noting that many soldiers don't want to serve but "it is the call of their country." Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, editor in chief of thepolemicist.net.

It's Friday! So it's time for the week's worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

Friday is Loud & Clear's weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Will Trump impose new tariffs on Mexico as Mexico scrambles to meet his demands to stem asylum seekers from reaching the US/Mexico border? We also talk about the newest developments in the US efforts to overthrow the government of Venezuela, the falsification of history on this the 75th anniversary of D-Day (specifically negating the role of the Soviet Union), and Joe Biden's flip flop on abortion rights and what it means for his campaign. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book "The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil," and Sputnik News analyst and producer of this show Nicole Roussell, joins Brian and John.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com